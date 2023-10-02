Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CMCM opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.