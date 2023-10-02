Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 157 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

