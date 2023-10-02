Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.35. 3,103,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,466. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

