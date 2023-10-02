Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 6.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.72. 655,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,910. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

