Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,136,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 3,772,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,477.1 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of CFTLF remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

