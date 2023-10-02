Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,224,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 1,006,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRRF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $1.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

