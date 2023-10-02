Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, DNB Markets lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.67.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
