CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.19.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.