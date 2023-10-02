Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.15. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1,208,741 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cormark raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.