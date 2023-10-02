Comparing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Bright Green N/A -107.30% -59.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exactus and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Bright Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 18.81 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.09) -4.40

Exactus has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

