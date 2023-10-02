Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

