Contrasting Cancer Genetics (CGIX) and Its Competitors

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cancer Genetics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $6.33 million N/A -0.08 Cancer Genetics Competitors $967.41 million -$106.15 million -2.34

Cancer Genetics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors 268 1132 1985 32 2.52

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cancer Genetics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Medical Laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 45.77%. Given Cancer Genetics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cancer Genetics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics’ peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors -1,342.00% -344.73% -38.69%

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.