Contrasting Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -4,283.72% -97.34% -63.64% Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 57.00 -$102.70 million ($2.22) -0.96 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$179.67 million ($2.38) -0.01

Omega Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omega Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.27%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Rubius Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company was formerly known as VL26, Inc and as changed its name to Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. in 2015. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

