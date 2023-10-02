Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

Core One Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.