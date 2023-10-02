Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CRBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,680,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,875,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,107,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

