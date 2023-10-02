Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in September

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on CRPAF. Societe Generale raised Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.
