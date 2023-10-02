Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.18. 3,145,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,022,554. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.