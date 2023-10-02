Corundum Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $78.03. 819,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,063. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

