Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 184.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.0 %

ECL stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.71. 257,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,978. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

