Corundum Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 1.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 277,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

