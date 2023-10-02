Corundum Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.91. 595,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,246. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

