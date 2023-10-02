Corundum Group Inc. Has $21.86 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 10.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.00. 519,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,814. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

