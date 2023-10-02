Corundum Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 2.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after buying an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,988,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SUSA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

