Corundum Group Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $569.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $572.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

