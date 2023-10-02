Corundum Group Inc. Has $8.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $67.86. 10,369,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,760,717. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

