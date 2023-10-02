Corundum Group Inc. Invests $228,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,715 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.08. 3,565,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,943,811. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

