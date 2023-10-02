Corundum Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.49. 197,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

