Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,234,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 407,300 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.04. 14,593,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,413,422. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

