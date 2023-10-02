Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.71. 668,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,857. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

