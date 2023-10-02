Corundum Group Inc. Takes $324,000 Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIVO. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 770,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $34.42. 130,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.