Corundum Group Inc. Takes $427,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.32. 292,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,445. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.