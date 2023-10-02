Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 1,447,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,754,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 325,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

