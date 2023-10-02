Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 1,447,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,754,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRLBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRLBF
Cresco Labs Trading Up 0.5 %
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cresco Labs
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Seasonal Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.