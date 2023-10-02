Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$7.50.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

TSE:CR opened at C$5.83 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$917.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.38.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.62 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 64.72% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.9195584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Turchak sold 37,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$228,163.94. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

