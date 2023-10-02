Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Financial Survey

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cricut and Azenta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cricut alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $886.30 million 2.23 $60.67 million $0.22 40.96 Azenta $555.50 million 5.34 $2.13 billion ($0.52) -94.67

Azenta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cricut. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cricut, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 5.93% 7.48% 5.36% Azenta -6.09% 0.84% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Cricut and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cricut has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Cricut shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Azenta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cricut and Azenta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 1 0 0 1.33 Azenta 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cricut presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential downside of 20.46%. Azenta has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Cricut.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy for personalization, organization, and customization; Cricut Explore family for cutting, writing, and scoring; and Cricut Maker family for cutting, writing, scoring, and adding decorative effects to various materials, such as paper, vinyl, pens, leather, and others. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps comprising Cricut Joy App, Design Space, and other apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, various hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc. provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows. The Life Sciences Services segment provides comprehensive sample management programs, integrated cold chain solutions, informatics, and sample-based laboratory services to advance scientific research and support drug development. This segment's services include sample storage, genomic sequencing, gene synthesis, laboratory processing, laboratory analysis, biospecimen procurement, and other support services. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.