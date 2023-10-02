Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

