Critical Analysis: American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) vs. American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and American Rebel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $8.45 million 0.06 -$7.14 million N/A N/A American Rebel $16.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Rebel has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.5% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Rebel and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Rebel and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Rebel presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,396.12%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than American Rebel.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About American Rebel

