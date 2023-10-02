Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,625,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
CRYBF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,705. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
