Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,625,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

CRYBF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,705. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

