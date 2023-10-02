CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.7 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $10.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRRF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

