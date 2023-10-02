CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.52

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 30806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRT.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

