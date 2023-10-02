Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

Shares of CYFWF stock remained flat at $4.22 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

