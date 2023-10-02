Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $38.11 on Monday, hitting $209.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $208.96 and a one year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

