Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Shares Gap Down to $248.10

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $248.10, but opened at $219.02. Danaher shares last traded at $214.57, with a volume of 546,779 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Danaher Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

