DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBSDY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.48. 41,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,205. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $110.10.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.3798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

