Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 110.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.72. The company had a trading volume of 580,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $339.18 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.