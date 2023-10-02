Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFY. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:DFY opened at C$37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.09 and a one year high of C$40.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.12.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$954.90 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.5684932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.