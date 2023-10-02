Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Delic Trading Down 53.8 %

Delic stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,014. Delic has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Delic Company Profile

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

