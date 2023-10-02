Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of DLTNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. 20,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

