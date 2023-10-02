Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of DLTNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. 20,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
