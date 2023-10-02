Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,285. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

