Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 778,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 947,402 shares.The stock last traded at $96.84 and had previously closed at $98.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Johnson Rice lowered Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after acquiring an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

