Desjardins Cuts H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEO. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
