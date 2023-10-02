Desjardins Cuts H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEO. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

HEO stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

